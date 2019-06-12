The warning signs were there before William Wakefield murdered his infant stepson.

He was controlling, jealous, sometimes bordering on cruel, and five-month-old Lincoln Wakefield's family barely saw him at all. The behaviour ticks many of the boxes for men who kill their stepchildren.

READ MORE: Upper Hutt man William Wakefield who deliberately shook baby stepson guilty of murder
Verdict on whether Upper Hutt man murdered baby stepson won't come today
Stepfather accused of murdering 5-month-old 'gutted' baby wasn't his

Lincoln was rushed to hospital on June 11 last year with fatal brain injuries after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

If you're in danger NOW:

Where to go for help or more information: