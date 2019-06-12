A car ploughed through two sofa sets outside an Oamaru retail store yesterday after a two-vehicle crash, leaving the shop's owner in shock but thankful no one was hurt.

The drama unfolded about 3.40pm after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orwell St.

A small red hatchback was travelling north on the highway when it was struck by another vehicle that was heading west in Orwell St.

The vehicle struck the rear right-hand side of the hatchback, which caused it to swerve over a traffic island and continue across the southbound lane of the highway.

The hatchback then slammed into a 4WD parked at Beaurepaires, which caused it to slide towards I-Deal Furniture and Appliances and into two sofa sets, made up of two couches and four chairs valued at about $8000, that were sitting outside the store.

It then circled around and continued in the southbound lane for a short distance, narrowly avoiding another vehicle.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said no injuries were reported.

A 92-year-old woman was transported to Oamaru Hospital as a precaution after the incident.

I-Deal Furniture and Appliances owner Nathan Arras rushed outside within seconds of the crash, some of which was captured on a CCTV camera, to make sure no one was hurt.

"At the end of the day we were more worried about the car going out on the road. In the end we found out it was an old lady and it definitely wasn't her fault. She was the one who was hit,'' he said.

"It was different. Accidents don't shock me, but when you become a victim it is a little bit different.''