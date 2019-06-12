Fair Care banner

Dying mum Selina Gilfedder says ACC today told her if she refuses to give them a six-month extension to make a decision on her claim, it will likely be declined.

This comes as National Party's ACC spokesman Tim Macindoe is calling on the Government to look into the West Auckland mum's case as a "matter of urgency".

ACC say Gilfedder's claim may be declined without more time because it was too early to say if there had been a failure to treat.

The 38-year-old whose cancer was not diagnosed for almost two years fears ACC will not make a decision

