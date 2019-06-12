Collins' opportunity closer to home

Much as I enjoyed the Emmerson cartoon (NZ Herald, June 11), it provides an alternative message and a question for Judith Collins to attend. Does she really want to spend at least another four years in the opposition wilderness picking over the Labour-discarded carrion? What a waste!

Come on, Judith. What about the number two political job in New Zealand, that being the Auckland mayoralty? If ever an organisation needed attention from someone of your skills it is Auckland City. Surely it presents more than enough challenges to sharpen your teeth on. Right now.

Owen Lockerbie, Newmarket.



Iranian threat

Steve Lincoln's letter defending Iran (NZ Herald, June 11) needs some clarification.

Iran blasted a mammoth cave and underground facility in a remote mountain to accommodate their major nuclear plant. Needless to say, they conveniently neglected to mention this to the UN Inspectorate and the facility was discovered by intelligence sources.

Additionally, UN inspectors may not visit this plant and indeed are restricted as to where they can visit and inspect, and then only by prior two weeks' notice. Deception is clear and only the extremely gullible will believe the "our aim is for peaceful nuclear power".

Given the Shia/Sunni rift and the Shia desire to take control of Mecca, together with the ever ongoing threats to neighbouring countries, perhaps Mr Lincoln would like to live in Iran as a token of support for the fanatical religious regime.

Avi Modlin, Orewa.



Iran provocation

The presence of USS Lincoln and its accompanying fleet in the Arabian Sea, and other US military assets is, as Steve Lincoln says, a provocative event. On July 3, 1988, USS Vincennes under the command of Captain William Rogers III shot down Iranian air bus flight 655, killing all 290 on board including 66 children.

The Vincennes, a sophisticated guided-weapons cruiser, was in Iranian territorial waters at the time. It should not have been there.

The ship returned to the States to a hero's welcome. The crew were awarded medals for "meritorious service". Captain Rogers was promoted. President Reagan expressed regret for this "mistake". No formal apology has ever been recorded.

America has a propensity to fight. It is a necessary evil of an economy with a substantial base in armaments and ordnance manufacture. The presence of hawks in the Trump administration, is an exacerbation. Iran was not prepared to go to war with America

following the Vincennes incident. It is awful to contemplate the sort of "mistake" that would lead her to fight this time.

Tony Goodwin, Pt Chevalier.



Finnish lessons

It is now recognised internationally that Finland is far above all others as the best education system in the world and the reasons are painstakingly simple.

Firstly, teachers are on the same pay scale as doctors and, secondly, all teachers (no exceptions) must have a masters degree from a recognised university.

When you come down to it in New Zealand's case, how passionate is our Finance Minister in allocating all teachers on the same pay scale as doctors? And how passionate is our Minister of Education in upgrading teachers qualifications? The Finnish model is well documented and is there for all to see.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



Faded glory

Proponents of tattooing call it body art (NZ Herald, June 11). Art is finest when executed upon a sheer surface such as a tight-weave, primed canvas. If you're young, marble-firm and muscular, then the family motto in Latin, written vertically up a calf, or your crest, upon a usually covered buttock, might be acceptable.

However, hear this stark admonition: You will not be smooth and muscular forever - or, indeed, for very long. God help us, but even David Beckham is beginning to sag a little. At that point, the most defined tattoos begin to fade and bleed, until - as Kit Hesketh-Harvey wrote - they resemble the Lascaux cave paintings and draw crueller attention to the deterioration of that most beautiful of all artworks: the unadorned human body.

M Tindall, Botany Downs.



Refugee solution

I agree with the UN Refugee Agency that the "refugee community sponsorship model" is probably the best way to settle Muslim and other refugees because it creates "stronger community bonds felt by refugee families and their sponsors alike" (NZ Herald, June 11). The other advantage, which should be frankly acknowledged, is that this approach reduces the discontent that can be exploited by radicalisers. That's a win-win.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt.



Refugee expectations

When refugees are accepted or choose NZ as their new home, what are they told to expect? Dr Saeid suggests (NZ Herald, June 11) their expectations are not being met. Perhaps the expectations are too high for a small country like NZ to provide? I'm sure the accommodation at the refugee centre is far better than they had been receiving in the countries they have come from. More than $20 million was spent on new facilities which I'm sure many NZ people would be quite happy to live in, while they were waiting for permanent housing.

Sue Gallahar, Mangere.



Spouting productivity

We wonder why productivity in this country is so pathetic. Well, how is this for an example? A family member needed to have a small repair on a roof line and spouting which was leaking. The quote from a company was $13,000, the majority of which was for the scaffolding which is now required under OSH rules. He talked to the original builder, who sorted it. Cost: $116.00. I rest my case.

Geoff Thomas, Lake Tarawera.



Building design

I wonder how many other Aucklanders, like me, are weary, weary, weary of the cynicism of property developers who design buildings outside the permitted scope of Auckland Council's Unitary Plan - often way outside its scope - in the hope, even perhaps the certain knowledge, that while they may not get exactly what they apply for, they will almost certainly get permission to build something that is outside the permitted scope. Others cannot match the dollars they bring to the table when there is a dispute. Their experts overwhelm local communities. Very wearying. But then, I guess that's the point.

Penelope Hansen, Remuera.



Airport train

Two letters (NZ Herald, June 7 and 11) offer an obvious solution to some of the traffic congestion in Auckland, that is to extend a heavy rail link from Puhinui station to Auckland Airport. Our Australian neighbour – Sydney – realised this was the quickest way to move many people from one venue to another during the Olympic Games. The result is that visitors to Sydney today can catch the train from the airport to the city centre and beyond. It is an easy commute to the city and airport with luggage.

Maureen Janett, Meadowbank.



Airport train II

I would like to add my voice to those calling for a heavy rail connection to Auckland Airport. What Auckland needs is a proper integrated and connected heavy rail network. Not some stupid collection of light rail, heavy rail, buses and scooters. One system. Not half a dozen.

Yes, it will cost money. What a shame. It should have been done years ago. We don't need another harbour bridge debacle. Do it properly, this is a "world class" city.

Euan Macduff, Tītīrangi.



Short & Sweet

On trains

We do not want light rail in Dominion Rd. The best way is heavy rail to the airport, doesn't it make good sense?

Norma Penman, Hillsborough.

On learning

How will children ever learn to care for the environment that supports their very existence if their school years are spent glued to an electronic device?

Tatiana Kalnins, Papakura.

On D Day

The Governor General is the Queen's representative to New Zealand, not a representative for New Zealand. As such, Dame Patsy was, quite simply, not a representative of this country at the D-Day commemorations.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

On Gayford

Before pontificating on the ease and joys of travelling with a baby, Clarke Gayford should try flying incognito in economy class.

Danna Glendining, Taupō .

On Goldsmith

Paul Goldsmith deftly exposes selective use of statistics by both media and government to manipulate and restrict society. This, ironically, in an age where we are supposedly using evidence-based policy.

Mary Tallon, Morningside.

On Collins

Labour's worst nightmare could come true if Judith Collins actually became leader of the National party.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On Blues

I think it's time Aucklanders just accept the fact that the Blues are not a very good rugby team.

M Thomson, Devonport.

On Matthew

Referring to many of his Text for Today quotes, this guy Matthew was obviously a bit of a wag.

Jack Waters, Taupō.