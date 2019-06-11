Two people are believed to be in critical condition and another in a serious condition after a crash on Pukuatua St in Rotorua tonight.

Police were called to a two-car crash on Pukuatua St, between Whakatau St and Tarewa Rd, outside Trade Central at 5.55pm.

A police media spokeswoman said one person appeared to be trapped.

The serious crash team is on the way.

Two people are believed to be critical and one in serious condition.

The road is blocked.

Meanwhile, one person is trapped after a four-car pileup on a busy Christchurch road.

Emergency services were called to Moorhouse Ave shortly before 6pm.

A police spokesperson said the lane, which runs adjacent to the Colombo St Overpass, was blocked.

There is no information available on injuries yet.