Who would have thought ... a mystery involving a cemetery?

Emergency services were called to Hillsborough Cemetery in Auckland this morning after plumes of black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky.

The source of the smoke was a small fibreglass boat sitting on its trailer which was engulfed in flames.

A charcoaly wreck is all that remains but what was the boat doing there and why was it on fire? No one seems to know.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were quickly on the scene and extinguished the burning wreck but left the investigation in the hands of the police.

Auckland Council, which manages the cemetery, said they were aware of the fire and also that police were investigating.

However, a police spokeswoman told the Herald officers attended the blaze but Fenz is the lead emergency services agency in charge.

By the time the fire was put out not much was left of the boat. Photo / Supplied

The officers were off-duty when the Herald tried to contact the police for more information.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene of the burning wreck but by the time it was extinguished much of the boat's structure had melted away.

Debris is splattered around the wreck which has been blocked off by yellow caution tape to prevent people from approaching.