A custody officer who flung an intoxicated man into a wall used excessive force during an incident that was captured on CCTV, according to the police watchdog.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found in a report released today that excessive force was used against a man in custody in April 2017 and that police failed to respond appropriately to the injury the man sustained.

The man had been arrested for breaching his bail conditions and was taken to the Counties Manukau District Custody Unit.

He was intoxicated and described by some police as "fooling around", according to the report.

Advertisement

A custody officer interpreted the man's behaviour as aggression.

While being escorted to a cell, the man struck the window of another cell with his hand.

The officer heard the strike behind him and decided the man needed to be controlled, according to the report.

In a bid to take control, the officer threw him into a wall where the man's head hit the wall with some force.

CCTV footage showed him slide down the wall to the floor, seemingly unconscious as two officers tried to restrain him.

The authority ruled that in both of these incidents, excessive force was used.

While police offered to have the man examined by a doctor, he refused the offer.

"The man was eventually seen by a doctor who had been called into the custody unit to see another detainee," the report said.

"The doctor was made aware the man had been drinking alcohol, but was not told that the man may have suffered a head injury."

Police should have called a doctor regardless of the man's wishes.

Authority Chair Judge Colin Doherty said the force against this man "was unnecessary and excessive".

"Custody staff ought to have reassessed the man's health after he was injured, and increased their monitoring of him until he was seen by a doctor."

The authority has recommended that police provide relevant CCTV footage, where available, to health professionals called to examine detainees.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, the Counties Manukau District Commander, said police accepted the findings.

"As police we acknowledge that we have a duty of care for people that are held in the custody unit," Rogers said.

"We set high standards for our staff and we strive to deliver on those every day.

"We acknowledge in this case the actions of this officer were excessive and we have taken appropriate action as a result."

The police officer involved in this incident was subject to an employment investigation, Rogers said.

Police, like any other employer, have privacy obligations to consider and are unable to comment on the outcome of this investigation, she said.

However, we can confirm the officer remains a member of NZ Police.

Superintendent Rogers says Police accept all of the report's recommendations and have taken these findings on board.