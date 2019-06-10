A person has been killed in a crash on Great South Rd in Manurewa, south Auckland this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the crash which happened between Kevale Place and Mahia Rd, near the Te Mahia train station.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

St John confirmed the person had been killed. Two ambulances were sent to the scene at 6.26am.

Auckland Transport said the road had been closed following a serious crash which was blocking lanes in both directions, just north of Mahia Rd.

"If travelling south from Manurewa consider using Weymouth Rd, Coxhead Rd and Mahia Rd to return to Great South Rd," AT said. "Expect delays to bus services using this route."

CRASH - GREAT SOUTH RD, TAKANINI - 6:35AM

A crash is blocking lanes in both directions on Great South Rd, just north of Mahia Rd, in Takanini. Please avoid this route or follow directions of emergency services. ^TP pic.twitter.com/tmWm0oOc01 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 10, 2019

