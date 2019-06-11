A terrifying crash in Auckland's Mt Eden last Friday night saw four cars destroyed and 10 people hurt. Two people, including an 11-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries. So, how did such a horrific crash happen on a suburban Auckland street?

It was just before 7.30pm on June 7. Traffic was flowing along Dominion Rd, a major arterial north-south route from Auckland's CBD.

A small silver car approached Dominion Rd from a side street, Milton Rd. The car slowed as it reached the stop sign next to Farro Fresh.

Then behind it on Milton Rd appeared a white people mover. CCTV

