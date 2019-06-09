Two workers on Auckland's waterfront took an unexpected winter dip this morning before a nearby crane came to their rescue.

A person living nearby captured the "dramatic" scene at about 10am from her apartment overlooking the work to extend Hobson Wharf for the America's Cup.

Phoebe Moore said she was just sitting on her balcony "watching the world go by" when the two men appeared to slip into the water while working near one of the concrete piles.

A crane they had been working with lowered its hoist down to them, which they were able to cling onto.

The two workers clinging onto a crane after slipping into the water off Hobson Wharf on Auckland's waterfront. Photo / Phoebe Moore

They were only in the water for a "couple of minutes" before a boat picked them up.

They were in hi-vis gear but did not appear to be wearing lifejackets.

Moore said it did not look like the men were injured, just probably a bit cold.

"It was a bit more dramatic than your usual Monday morning," Moore said.

A police spokeswoman said they had not been contacted about the incident.

Maritime NZ and WorkSafe NZ have been approached for comment.