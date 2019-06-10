COMMENT

Simon Wilson's article setting out to debunk six myths on road safety (Weekend Herald, June 8) is a text book example of how accurate figures can be used to give a misleading impression.

He writes there has been an around 50 per cent increase in the rate of road deaths. The bald figures are true, in 2013 there were 253 deaths; last year there were 377. That's a 50 per cent increase.

He doesn't say, however, that the year 2013 was an outlier. The annual road toll bounces around a lot. The road toll was 55 higher

