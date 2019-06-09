COMMENT:

All the words. It feels like they've all been written now. Every word that could have been put down on paper about the Budget "hack" has been done.

Except for the outcome: Who won? Who lost? Who cares?

The losers

The Treasury

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boy does Treasury look silly. It seems that someone put some documents not for public consumption in a place the public could consume them. The rights and wrongs of whether you should then go and get those documents have been covered endlessly, but there's no doubt that Treasury made a boo boo.

Gabriel Makhlouf
If your organisation

Related articles:

The winners