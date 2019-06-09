A gentler forecast with warmer temperatures across the country, including Auckland, is on the way after a wild week.

MetService Meteorologist Tom Adams said a more mundane weather spell was coming after a week in which blustery winds had wreaked havoc, felling trees and causing power cuts.

"We have had some pretty wild weather over the past week," he said.

There had been some big swells off the coast of Taranaki yesterday which were recorded to be up to 10 metres, he said.

Advertisement

Average wave height was taken from the highest third of waves out in the ocean, however, one single wave had reached 9.8 metres, he said.

A lot of places, including Auckland, recorded their coldest temperatures of the year in the past week, he said.

It had dropped down to 5C in Auckland on Monday but this coming week the lowest temperature should be about 10C overnight, he said.

"Over the next couple of days, winds are going to swing back around to the west, that means things are going to feel a lot warmer.

"Warmer actually then you would expect at this time of year."

There is going to be cloud building up through this evening and into tomorrow in Auckland, Adams said.

"Don't expect to see heaps of sun once the cloud starts coming in," he said.

There would be fine breaks but not a huge amount of sunshine, he said.

Cold strong southwesterlies over the county are expected to ease on Monday.

On Tuesday, a front is forecast to approach the country from the southwest then move north over the South Island on Wednesday.

Main centre forecast today

Whangārei

Fine. Light winds. High 17C, low 9C

Auckland

Fine, apart from some evening cloud. Southwesterly breezes. High 16C, 10C

Hamilton

Fine then clouding over this evening. Westerlies developing. High 14C, 6C

Tauranga

Fine. Light southerlies tending westerly this afternoon. High 15C, 8C

Wellington

Partly cloudy. Northerlies strengthening. High 13C, 10C

Nelson

Fine with high cloud. Southwest breezes. High 14C, 10C

Christchurch

Fine with high cloud Northeasterlies. High 13C, 3C

Dunedin

Fine, high cloud. Northerlies. High 13C, 7C

Source: MetService