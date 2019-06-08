An increasing number of children are turning up hungry and shoeless to school as the cost of living for some families in New Zealand proves too hard to handle.

A principal, who did not want to be named, at a South Island school has also spoken of two brothers who were alternating school days so they could share the one pair of shoes they owned.

KidsCan says it's now dealing with a wait list that has exploded this year, with thousands of school kids now in desperate need.

The charity currently provides food, clothing and health items for 741 schools

