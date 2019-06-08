Wellington's Tapu Te Ranga Marae has burnt to the ground overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ was first called to the urban marae in Island Bay at about 12.30am, with multiple calls to a "very very large fire", Fenz central shift manager Mike Wanoa said.

"There were people there, a large group, but noone was hurt and they were evacuated."

At the height of the blaze eighteen fire appliances attended from the city, Porirua and Lower Hutt. Police also attended the incident to help evacuate the marae and neighbouring properties.

Advertisement

So a couple of hours ago I was evacuated from our house. The marae next door somehow caught on fire. We are okay, no idea where our cats are and still waiting to go home (hopefully we can) pic.twitter.com/mW59aVIaCt — Ethan Hill (@Ewok_Ethan) June 8, 2019

Tapu Te Ranga marae is on fire whanau pic.twitter.com/WrZBh3PDY8 — Gunzblazin (@Gunzblazin2) June 8, 2019

The fire was brought under control shortly after 3am but is still not out, he said. Four appliances and other supporting units with officers are at the scene.

The huge main marae building had completely collapsed and other outbuildings were also compromised, Wanoa said. No neighbouring properties had been damaged although there was a large amount of smoke and some homes were evacuated.

When dawn broke fire investigators would begin looking into the cause of the blaze.

The marae has issued a brief statement on Facebook, thanking emergency services, Māori Wardens and Wellington City Council staff and volunteers.

"We are grateful that residents and the Marae whānau are safe and accounted for," the statement said. Further comment would be given later today.

Bruce Stewart, who founded Tapu Te Ranga Marae, died in 2017. File photo / Robert Paterson

Tapu Te Ranga was built in the 1970s by people from the local community, led by author Bruce Stewart, who died in 2017.

Stewart wanted the marae to serve as a place where unemployed and homeless young Māori could learn life skills and reconnect with their culture. In recent years thousands of people have visited the marae annually.