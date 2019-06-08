One person has been seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries when the car they were in hit a parked car.

The incident happened on Wise St in Wainuiomata just after 3pm today.

It's unclear how the crash happened but a police spokeswoman said one person suffered serious injuries while the other person received minor injuries.

It's understood no-one was in the parked car at the time.

Central Fire Communications shift manager Dave Meikle said firefighters had to take a door off the car to free one of the injured who was being attended by ambulance paramedics.

Two fire appliances from Wainuiomata were called to the street but the road is not believed to be blocked.

Fire and Police remain at the scene.