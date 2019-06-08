An Auckland man killed in a hit and run on Queen St was in the process of turning his life around, with his brother saying he was the kind of guy "who'd give you the shirt off his back".

Geoffrey Burridge, 59, was hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding a bike near Myers Park in the early hours of May 26.

He died soon after being taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Burridge was born in Rotorua but the family moved to Auckland when he was 10 after their father died.

His older brother Paul, who lives in Whangārei, said life had been "tough" for his younger brother, but he was a "kind man".

Police had originally identified Burridge as a rough sleeper, but Lifewise, a charity which cares for the homeless, said Burridge had recently found a home.

Paul said that definition of his brother as homeless had been upsetting for them, and particularly for their 90-year-old mother, dealing with the news her youngest son had been killed.

While over the past four years he did not have much to do with his younger brother, Paul Burridge said there were a lot of "nice things" said at his funeral last week.

"He was getting back on his feet. He was someone who would give you the shirt of his back. He never did anyone any harm, only person he ever hurt was himself."

Lifewise chief executive Moira Lawler said it was "heartbreaking" to learn of Burridge's death.

"Especially as he was in housing and getting on with his life thanks to Housing First."

She said Burridge should not be defined by his time on the street.

"To onlookers he may have looked like a rough sleeper but that was his past not his future."

Burridge had spent time living in England, and travelling and working his way around Europe. He returned to Auckland about six years ago and had been working in various jobs in construction, his brother said.

Burridge had an adult daughter living in Australia, but Paul believed they had not kept close in recent years.

Paul said they were still waiting for answers about the incident that took his brother's life two weeks ago.

"We still don't know exactly what happened. The Serious Crash Unit is looking into it. I feel pretty bad, it's awful."

After Burridge was struck, the motorist allegedly drove off. A member of the public who saw the crash followed a car back to an address in Ōtāhuhu.

They gave police directions throughout the chase. After police arrived at the address, they made take an evidential breath test, which they failed.

The driver was arrested, but has not been charged.

A police spokeswoman on Saturday said there were no updates into the investigation.