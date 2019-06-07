Today's a bit of a write off weather-wise New Zealand, but don't despair, Sun-day isn't far away.

The south-westerly that fuelled a wild weather week - Damaging tornadoes, thousands of lightning strikes and monster 10m-high wave warning - is sticking around another day.

And it has everywhere in its sights, although some places would feel its blustery trademark more than others, MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said.

"The whole country is covered with this very strong south-westerly flow, with gales in exposed places through the lower South Island and parts of Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

"There's also a gale southerly coming through Wellington later this morning."

Tornadoes in the Far North damagaged properties this week, including Chrystal Kirkwood's Coopers Beach home. Photo / Peter de Graaf

An overnight wind watch for coastal Southland, Clutha and the Otago Peninsula would end in a few hours, but those in the north were this morning given a gale warning for the Hauraki Gulf, in the area from Bream Head to Cape Colville.

The warning was for southwest winds of 40 knots, gusting to 50 knots and then easing to 25 knots, gusting to 35 knots, late this evening.

South-westerlies also mean dreary, damp days for those in the firing line. Showers are expected across almost the entire country today. Only the top of the South Island and Bay of Plenty escape the wet.

And while the wind would be less fierce in other areas, it would still be a blustery day for many, Kandula said.

"It will gradually ease from mid afternoon everywhere."

Temperatures today would be about normal for the time of year: 16C in Auckland and Hamilton, 18C in Tauranga and 13C in Wellington.

In the South Island, Nelson would reach 17C and Christchurch and Dunedin 12C.

The sun will return to Auckland and many other parts of New Zealand tomorrow, following a wild weather week. File photo / Amos Chapple

And then tomorrow, for many, sunshine.

"We'll have fine weather for a large part of the country tomorrow morning. There'll only be a few showers in the evening on the [South Island's] West Coast, and winds will be easing across the board."

Eastern areas of both islands, such as Hawke's Bay, Marlborough, Canterbury and Dunedin, were looking the best places to be tomorrow, he said.

Christchurch and Dunedin would be cool - with a high of 13C - but sunny. The weather would be similar in Nelson and Blenheim, which could expect 14C. Napier will also be fine, with 15C.

Giant waves thrashing the country's western coasts, and which have prompted warnings to anyone considering fishing off rocks in the west and boaties wanting to tackle dangerous river bars or harbours, are also expected to ease late tomorrow.



Your forecast

Whangārei

Today: Showers, easing by evening. 17C

Tomorrow: Long fine spells, cloud increasing evening. 17C

Auckland

Today: Showers, easing by evening and clearing later. 16C

Tomorrow: Long fine spells, cloud increasing evening. 16C

Hamilton

Today: Showers, clearing evening. 16C

Tomorrow: Long fine spells, cloud increasing evening. 14C

Tauranga

Today: Cloudy periods, chance shower. 18C

Tomorrow: Fine. 15C

Palmerston North

Today: Cloudy periods with brief afternoon showers. 19C

Tomorrow: Chance early shower, then fine. 15C

Wellington

Today: Fine spells with a shower or two. 13C

Tomorrow: Fine apart from evening cloud, 14C

Nelson

Today: Morning cloud then fine. 17C

Tomorrow: Fine morning, cloudy periods in afternoon. 14C

Christchurch

Today: A few morning showers, otherwise fine. 12C

Tomorrow: Fine. 13C

Dunedin

Today: A few showers, clearing afternoon. 12C

Tomorrow: Fine. 13C