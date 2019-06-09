Witnesses heard crashing sounds and cries of "Help, help" from bushes beside a path.

It was after dark on a summer Saturday evening and several people were still about on the western slopes of Maungawhau/Mount Eden.

Labourer Charles Niccolls, of Hillside Cres, was on his way to the pictures just after 9pm on January 22, 1916, when he heard the shrill cries as he passed near a gate and path leading up the hill.

"I think someone has been hurt," Niccolls called to his aunt Georgiana Smelt, who was on the veranda of their house.

He saw a man running

