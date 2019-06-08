COMMENT:

I couldn't look away. Suppression lifted and the TV news put Brenton Tarrant's face on the screen for what seemed like the longest time and I stared.

I stared at the scab on his lip. I stared at his bald spot. Even at how short he was.

But I didn't feel angry at the TV news for doing it. Which I thought I would.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I thought I would because we've tried so hard to limit the publication of his name and the ridiculous white supremacist sign he pulled in court. And apart from a few glimpses of his face

Related articles: