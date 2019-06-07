COMMENT:

Gabriel Makhlouf

None of this is my fault.

I don't recall discussing the Budget leak at all when I met with Finance Minister Grant Robertson and the Prime Minister's chief press secretary, Andrew Campbell, at the Beehive last Tuesday night.

To the best of my memory, it was a relaxed, casual discussion about nothing of particular importance. But there may have been a misunderstanding when I made a nice hot pot of tea.

Andrew Campbell called out for biscuits. I rummaged around the staff kitchen and found some chocolate thins.

I poured out the cups, and Robertson commented that

