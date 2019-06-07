Police withheld an internal review which would have shown a coroner that they had failed to properly investigate the intense relationship between a male teacher and a 13-year-old girl who later committed suicide.

Reiha McLelland took her life in 2014 after the end of a relationship with her 40-year-old Gisborne Intermediate teacher Sam Back.

An internal police report, obtained by the Weekend Herald, strongly criticised the investigation, saying leads were not followed, information was missing and there were exceptions to police procedure.

The report was available in time for the 2016 inquest into Reiha's death but police did

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Where you can get help: