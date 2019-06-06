Exclusive: Political reporter Derek Cheng has uncovered new details of the hours leading up to Treasury boss Gabriel Makhlouf's claims that his department's website had been hacked for Budget details.

The Government's spy agency made urgent calls to the Beehive before Makhlouf's public statement - we reveal today what they told at least one senior Government Minister.

The new details come as Makhlouf faces a State Services Commission investigation over the way he handled claims the website had been hacked. It later transpired that Budget details could be uncovered using the Treasury's search engine.

The Government Communications Security Bureau phoned

