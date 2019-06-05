On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Depending on weather, this could be complete as early as July, but could be delayed to October if the weather deteriorates. Once this is done, safety barriers will be put in place.
"Further south, we're also making good progress on making State Highway 2 Pakipaki to Waipukurau safer, with work now under way on the section between Waipawa and Waipukurau.
"This includes removal of the southbound passing lane, just south of Waipawa.
"We know people feel very strongly about this passing lane, but its location and length mean it doesn't meet safety standards.
"There will still be some places where slow-moving vehicles can pull over, so others can pass safely."
Other work under way on State Highway 2 between Pakipaki to Waipukurau includes installing flexible road safety barriers along the side and centre of the road in places, widening road shoulders and putting in rumble strips along the centre lines and edge lines.
"When fitted along the side and centre of the road, flexible safety barriers can reduce the number of people killed by up to 90 per cent.
"With all this work under way, some disruption for drivers and locals is inevitable. We'll do our best to keep this to a minimum, and really appreciate the co-operation and support we get from the community while we make our roads safer."