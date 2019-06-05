NZTA is beginning construction work on State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Bay View, including the State Highway 5 intersection, to make the road safer for all users.

The estimated cost of the project is $10.2 million and it is part of the Government's $600m Safe Roads and Roadsides Programme to prevent deaths or serious injuries on rural state highways.

There have been 21 deaths and 56 serious injuries in the 10 years to 2015 on SH2 between Wairoa and Bay View.

According to NZTA most of these crashes happened when drivers lost control and drove off the road or

