Deportees and people with criminal or social issues are being housed at a Parnell lodge and locals say the unwelcome new comers are intimidating, abusive and committing crimes.

Residents in the blue chip suburb say drinking and fighting in the street, stealing, urinating, shoplifting and assaults are now rife and they are demanding urgent action.

The lodge owner says he has also been threatened and abused, but he will not give up the business because he needs the cash.

Parnell City Lodge sits on the corner of Parnell Rd and St Stephen's Ave.

The land is owned by the Anglican