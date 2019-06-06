The world's first two automated logging truck scalers, commissioned by Mount Maunganui based ISO Limited, were officially commissioned today. .

The Robotic Scaling Machines (RSM) scan and accurately measure logs on logging trucks and trailers providing a safer, faster and more accurate measure of export logs at the Port of Tauranga than the manual process.

Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker officiated at the commissioning ceremony at ISO Ltd's log scaling facility in Hulls Rd.

Tauranga-based agritech company Robotics Plus designed and built the automatic logging truck scaler using materials sourced from several local suppliers.

Advertisement

Robotics Plus co-founder Steve Saunders said it was a proud day for him and his staff who worked in partnership with ISO which came up with the concept and took their concept discussions held in mid-2017 to a final prototype in just 12 months.

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker (centre), flanked by ISO chief executive Paul Cameron and Robotics Plus co-founder Steve Saunders, unveils two robotic scaling machines. Photo / Andrew Warner

"For Robotics Plus it's really exciting. What I love about this is it's a great example for New Zealand about how collaboration can really empower.

"This is a technology company working with a well-established local company looking into the future and working collaboratively to actually solve these sorts of problems. I think we need a lot more of that in New Zealand," Saunders said.

The technology was now being rolled out across the country, starting with two scalers at the Port of Napier, then Gisborne later this year and Marsden Point in 2020.

ISO Limited's chief executive officer, Paul Cameron, says first and foremost this technology has huge benefits in enhancing and improving the health and safety of our staff.

"The robotic scaler measuring process eliminates exposure to hazards and moves those people into a safer environment," he said.

Cameron said the existing manual system used throughout the world requires people to hand scan the logs climbing between trucks and trailers to do so taking up to 40 minutes.

The robotic scaling machines gather this information as the robotic arm passes over the logs taking between three and four-and-a-half minutes to complete the process, he said.

World-first automated logging truck scalers commissioned by ISO Ltd were designed and built by Robotics Plus. Photo / Andrew Warner

The automated process also improves productivity not only for ISO but for the entire supply chain through to the Port, and has created new skilled jobs, Cameron said.

With more than 200 trucks being processed through the site each day, that was a huge cost and productivity saving, as well as being far safer for staff, he said.

Cameron, who would not be drawn on the cost of developing the new technology, said the benefits to the industry "far outweighed" the costs.

Parker said this world-first revolutionary technology was the "perfect example" of not only improving the efficiency of business but the safety of people.

"This is exactly what this Government wants to see other businesses do as we work to move the economy from volume to value and towards investment in more jobs, he said.

Local suppliers, who made important contributions to the development of the RSM, were

RFT Engineering (structural steel); Festo Linear (guides and controllers; SICK NZ (safety systems, distance sensors); FLIR (imaging cameras); Mulcahy NZ (laser cutting); and Gamman Engineering (precision machining)

Last month Robotics Plus snapped up two awards at the 2019 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, winning the Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Maori Company of the Year Award as well as the NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector Award.