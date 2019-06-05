COMMENT:

The late Jim Anderton used to stand on street corners yelling with a megaphone at passing cars during the 1999 election about how they were being ripped off by the Australian owned banks.

The then Alliance leader was good to his word, he was sick of profits flooding offshore and as the Deputy Prime Minister in the new Labour led Government he dragged the new Finance Minister Michael Cullen kicking and screaming to start Kiwibank.

Such was Cullen's disdain for the bank that he refused follow Anderton as the bank's first customer with a healthy deposit.

Unfortunately for Anderton it didn't see a flood of New Zealanders doing likewise and since then the four big Australian banks, the ANZ, Westpac, the BNZ and the ASB have been like vacuum cleaners, sucking billions of dollars out of Kiwis' pockets and putting it in their bank vaults across the ditch.

This year they're on track to make a billion dollars each in profit, with the exception of the ANZ which is looking at double that.

This week the central bank in Australia dropped their cash rate to a record low of 1.25 percent from 1.50 percent which is where our Reserve Bank dropped ours to last month.

The banks there matched the drop through their mortgage interest rates, meaning home owners will have extra cash in their pockets to spend on other things, providing the economy with a shot in the arm.

The money freed up in Australia isn't all that significant, considering their interest rates weren't that much higher in banking terms than the cash rate, just over double at the lowest end of the scale of around three percent for variable rates, rising to the highest at around four.

Here when the rate was dropped last month, the flow-on to interest rates didn't come within cooee of matching the drop and the margin between the OCR and what home-owners have to pay is much more significant, variable rates at five percent at the lower end rising to over six percent.

So was Anderton right in his claim that Kiwis were being ripped off by the Aussies?

Having lunch with a respected, eminent economist, his answer was no.

It's all about market forces, he intoned, about demand for product and because of Australia's size, there's greater demand, greater competition and therefore the banks there are able to cut a better deal for their customers.

Yeah but and banks are the same, they're even called the same, is how what was clearly the uninformed argument went.

They maybe the parents, but the Kiwi branches are their children and they operate as separate entities, is the answer.

Is there any wonder then why people struggle with mortgages in this country given we're struggling to come anywhere near Aussies' wages?

Anderton's creation Kiwibank is hardly setting the example he would have wanted set though, their variable mortgage interest rates are around the same as the big boys'.