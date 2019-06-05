Tomorrow marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Normandy during World War II. Operation Overlord was the largest naval, air and land operation the world has ever seen, before or since, and New Zealanders played a key role, including one Wellington accountant who led the great flotilla across the English Channel dodging German warships and mines. Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer spoke to 102-year-old navy veteran Neil Harton who witnessed history and escaped to tell the tale.

As dawn broke, so lifted the relative security and calm of darkness. Thousands of still unseen aircraft rumbled overhead and the