A tornado has torn off roofs, destroyed decks and ripped out bushes in the Far North.

A resident has posted photo of the damage to the house at Coopers Beach, Doubtless Bay, to Facebook with corrugated iron and planks of wood strewn across the property.

A Coopers Beach resident shared this photo on Facebook of damage caused by a localised tornado.

The homeowner also posted a photo of their trampoline getting thrown around during the storm.

The home's deck was also broken, with part of the railing broken off.

The roofs of 12 homes in Coopers Beach were damaged by the tornado, RNZ reports.

Bream Bay is in the thick of it! 🌧️ 🌧️ 🌧️



Thunderstorms marching across Northland ⚡ pic.twitter.com/irNO8sF663 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 4, 2019

A Torsby Rd resident said she was sleeping from a night shift when she was woken by an almighty bang.

"[There was] a loud boom. The neighbours roof must have flown off onto my side and damaged my deck. Tiles are ripped of one corner of my roof and broken spouting."

She said no one was in the house at the time and believed it was a holiday home.

She described the house as having "major" roof damage.

Since the storm, police had driven around to affected areas to make sure all the residents were okay, including herself.

Another resident said the winds had since dropped and there was blue sky.

"[It's] blue sky at the moment and as still as anything," she said.

One resident said: "Roof off. Decking rails come off. Tramp upside down. Bushes ripped out."

Another resident wrote on Facebook that their neighbour's caravan had been flipped by the tornado.

Metservice earlier warned of tornados in northern and eastern areas and squally thunderstorms were expected across Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula im the morning.

The high winds tore off roofs in Coopers beach and toppled trampolines.

Auckland Transport has warned commuters that the weather would cause delays and disruptions to ferry services throughout the day and into the evening.

The organisation also warned those cycling and walking to take care and watch out for debris with strong gales and heavy rain expected.

According to MetService, these thunderstorms may bring heavy rain of 10-25mm, and strong wind gusts of 90-110km/h, along with a low risk of localised downpours of 25-40mm.

"However there is moderate risk that some of the thunderstorms may become severe, bring localised damaging gusts greater than 110 km/h and localised tornadoes, especially to northern and eastern areas."

The high winds in Northland ripped off roofs.

Wind gusts of this strength can batter trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

According to MetService, if any tornadoes do occur, they will be localised.

- More to come