More than a thousand properties are without power, trees have fallen over a railway track and there are reports of property damage and a tornado after a storm hit the Bay of Plenty.

According to the PowerCo website, 249 properties in the Western Bay of Plenty's Whakamarama and Te Puke had been left without power.

Some 135 properties were estimated to be affected in Te Puke and 114 in Whakamarama.

The Whakamarama properties were expected to be restored by 7pm and the Te Puke at 8.30pm.

The Bay of "Plenty of Lightning". Over 2000 lightning strikes in the New Zealand area so far today, the vast majority over the upper North Island. An intense band has just moved through Tauranga and now continues east. ^AH pic.twitter.com/lL5wl8ACs5 — MetService (@MetService) June 5, 2019

In Rotorua, 979 properties were reported to be without power on the Unison website.

There were 151 in the Rerewhakaaitu area, 684 in the Lake Okaitana and Lake Rotoma areas and 144 in the Waikite Valley area.

Power was expected to be restored between 5pm and 6pm, however, a time was not known for the Rerewhakaaitu area.

A combined total of 1228 properties left without power across Rotorua and Tauranga.

Paul Mines snapped a lightning strike in Rotorua's Okere Falls on his trucks dash cam. Photo / Paul Mines

Trees have fallen across railway tracks near the Snodgrass Rd overbridge in Te Puna.

A reporter at the scene said a train appeared to be stopped in the distance.

There has been a report of a tornado in the area.

Sunlive reported a caller said there was a tornado near the Snodgrass Road end of Armstrong Road.

More to come.