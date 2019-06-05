Rotorua baby Royal-Hunter Lemalie-Lewis has beautiful brown eyes, a head full of curls and a smile a mile wide.

According to his mum June Wildermott, you would be forgiven for registering surprise after learning the almost 8-month-old toddler had spent six months of his young life in hospital.

Royal is a heart baby and this week is Heart Kids Awareness Week.

Wildermott and her partner TJ Lemalie-Lewis found out Royal was a heart baby six months into her pregnancy. They believe it to be a hereditary condition as one of Royal's first cousins were also born with similar problems.

The Rotorua family has endured three heart surgeries in the first 8 months of Baby Royal-Hunter's life. Photo / Supplied
