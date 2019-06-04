A couple who live beside a crash-plagued intersection say they are sick of cars careering through their fence and want the Dunedin City Council to take action.

For the third time in two months, a car ploughed through the fence of their Glenpark Ave home, on the corner of Argyle St, in the suburb of Mornington.

A woman involved in the crash, Kristy Aitken, said she was driving down Glenpark Ave when another driver turned left from the stop sign in Argyle St on to the avenue.

She did not have time to stop and the two cars collided, she said.

The other vehicle spun around and ploughed through the fence of Dave and Vanya Hammond's home shortly before 9am, knocking over their plants and narrowly missing their caravan.

The driver of the hatchback appeared unharmed but in shock, and was given a blanket by Vanya Hammond.

Dave Hammond said it was the ninth or 10th such incident in the couple's 25 years there, and he was beyond sick of it.

''They go straight through the stop sign. They don't stop.

''I'm bloody p..... off.''

There have been at least 27 crashes at the intersection since 2000, one serious, 17 minor and nine non-injury, according to NZ Transport Agency data.

Some improvements were made to the intersection about 20 years ago, but Dave Hammond believed a barrier should be erected near his fence.

''I think it'd be nice if there was one of those wooden barriers that they've got up in Highgate.''

Dunedin City Council transport engineering and road safety team leader Hjarne Poulsen said the council had been contacted about the intersection and would look into the issue.