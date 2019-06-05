School governance

For many months, I unsuccessfully attempted to get my child's school to clarify its legal position relating to some of its policies to ensure it was complying with the law. The school was quick to highlight its self-governing status when explaining the decisions it had made.
I also unsuccessfully sought assistance from the Privacy Commission, the Ombudsman, the Children's Commission, and the Ministry of Education to raise concerns about some of the school's policies and practices. Time and time again, I was advised to raise my concerns with the board of trustees. I was told that schools are independent

