A young boy who went missing in Taranaki this afternoon has been found.

Police were seeking sightings of the 8-year-old Hohepa, who had a mental age of about 4 to 5 years.

He was last seen about 4.30pm at a property on Rosendale Ave in Spotswood, New Plymouth.

Police reported at about 9.20pm Hohepa had been found.

Police and his caregivers had been concerned for his safety.