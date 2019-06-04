The high prison population has resulted in a boom for its canteen service – among the fine print in the Budget documents is the revelation prisoners spent $4.4 million more on treats from the canteen than expected.

The Budget documents include the windfall of $4.4 million for "an increase in revenue relating to prisoner canteen supply sales" – but Corrections insists it does not profit from the service.

A spokesman for Corrections said the increase in revenue was due to the high prison population rather than higher prices for the canteen goods.

Overall Corrections took in $12m in revenue for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: