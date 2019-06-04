The high prison population has resulted in a boom for its canteen service – among the fine print in the Budget documents is the revelation prisoners spent $4.4 million more on treats from the canteen than expected.

The Budget documents include the windfall of $4.4 million for "an increase in revenue relating to prisoner canteen supply sales" – but Corrections insists it does not profit from the service.

A spokesman for Corrections said the increase in revenue was due to the high prison population rather than higher prices for the canteen goods.

Overall Corrections took in $12m in revenue for the canteen.

Advertisement

It got a further $20m from work schemes prisoners undertake, such as farming - including a piggery - and forestry.

Prisoners can get a canteen delivery to top up their prison diet with some treats or buy toiletries and stationery.

The canteen service came in for criticism in 2016 after prisoners complained they were being ripped off with prices that were almost double the supermarket price.

At the time, Corrections said it did not profit from the canteen service and the extra costs were for administration, packing and distribution.

A spokesman for Corrections said it has since changed its business model and now uses a single supplier for canteen items.

Corrections' own regional distribution centres at three of its prisons handled orders – using prisoners to do much of the work, such as forklift driving, stocktaking, packing and filling orders.

The spokesman said the prices were now closer to those charged in supermarkets.

"Prisoners are not charged any more for the items they order and Corrections does not make a profit from this."

The tender for the new supplier in 2016 said about $23.5m was spent on food a year, including in its dining facilities and for the canteen service and prison cafes.

Each prisoner can spend up to $70 a week from their prison account, which can have up to $200 in it.

The sample canteen lists include cordial, coffee and tea, chips, noodles, chocolate such as peanut slabs or Crunchie bars, lolly packs, and biscuits.

There are healthy options in dried fruit (banana chips, dried apricots, prunes) – but there is also a limit in prison cells of nine pieces of fruit or fruit-based products.

Prisoners can also buy playing cards, ping pong balls, and batteries, and there is a special Christmas section for cake, tarts or pudding.

They can also order greeting cards, specifying whether it is for a male or female and what event it is for – such as a birthday or bereavement.

There are different lists for men and women – for example, women have a choice of lipstick colours, and can buy emery boards, mascara and hair ties.

There is also a much more restricted list for prisoners who have behaved badly and lost privileges.

If a prisoner wishes to buy something that is not on the list – such as items for hobbies, spectacles or religious items – they can put in a special request.

Some items are banned – including tobacco, cameras, electric heaters, tobacco, mouthwash, battery-powered razors or toothbrushes, gum, chilli and curry powder, fruit juice, honey and cordless headphones.