Police officers have been caught speeding on duty almost 5000 times over six years - paying more than $1 million into the national coffers for their driving sins.

Most officers were clocked driving at 11-15km/h over the limit but some were fined for speeds of 50km/h or higher.

The number of speed fines issued to vehicles registered to police - detected by speed cameras only - were revealed in a report published by the law enforcement agency.

The report also reveals key information about alcohol and drug, speed, mobile phone, red light and safety belt offending as well as fleeing driver incidents.

Advertisement

From January 2009 to the end of March 2015, 4888 speed notices were issued to vehicles owned by police.

Of those notices, 3539 were waived and the rest were paid, totalling $1,078,170.

In the first three months of this year alone, 342 fines were issued to police on duty and $76,620 paid.

During the same period 5894 notices were issued to civilian drivers - totalling $12,692,750.

Officers were most commonly caught for speeding between 11-15km/h over the limit but in some cases speeds were 50km/h or higher.

In January-March this year the district with the most fines issued was Waitemata, followed by Auckland and Counties Manukau.

The Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004 states that drivers "must not exceed speed limits" but emergency vehicles are exempt in some circumstances.

That means, if officers can justify their speed in relation to carrying out their duties, they can get the fine waived.



Any officer who gets a speeding ticket while on duty has to provide a full explanation for their offence.

If the speed is not justified, they must pay the fine out of their own pocket.



All fees collected from police infringement notices and offence proceedings are transferred into Government funds.

The Government - not the police - then determines how it will spend the money collected, through its budget processes.

The number of fleeing driver incidents has also spiked in the first three months of this year, compared to the same period in previous years.

Fleeing drivers - pursuit numbers hoon upwards

From January to March this year there were 1127 occasions where drivers fled police and were pursued.

Over the same time in 2018 the number of fleeing drivers was 896, 876 in 2017 and 784 in 2016.

On March 15 a major review of pursuits by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police was released.

Despite some sectors calling for radical changes or the total banning of the police tactic, the review found the current policy "can provide the necessary balance between public safety and public protection".

However eight recommendations to "enhance police understanding" of the rules were made.

The review also highlighted the need for further research to understand why some drivers flee



The review came at the end of The Chase - a four day Herald series looking into pursuits and the people involved.

Police have engaged in more than 30,000 pursuits in the past 10 years, during which time 79 people have been killed in crashes.

Others have been killed in pursuit-related incidents including police shootings - and hundreds, including those in the fleeing cars and the patrol cars chasing them, have been injured.