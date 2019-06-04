Police officers have been caught speeding on duty almost 5000 times over six years - paying more than $1 million into the national coffers for their driving sins.

Most officers were clocked driving at 11-15km/h over the limit but some were fined for speeds of 50km/h or higher.

The number of speed fines issued to vehicles registered to police - detected by speed cameras only - were revealed in a report published by the law enforcement agency.

The report also reveals key information about alcohol and drug, speed, mobile phone, red light and safety belt offending as well as fleeing

