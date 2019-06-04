The Havelock North Scout Hall may be forced to relocate if a proposal to the Hastings District Council by the Havelock North Business Association is granted.

The council-owned land, on the corner of Napier Rd and Bennelong Pl, would then be turned into leased carparking.

Association president Jane Mackersey said in a submission to the council's 2019-20 Annual Plan that doing so would not only address the parking issue in the village but generate revenue.

The site would make room for up to 60 carparks for village business staff, with each one costing $1000 per year, based on current market

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: