The Havelock North Scout Hall may be forced to relocate if a proposal to the Hastings District Council by the Havelock North Business Association is granted.

The council-owned land, on the corner of Napier Rd and Bennelong Pl, would then be turned into leased carparking.

Association president Jane Mackersey said in a submission to the council's 2019-20 Annual Plan that doing so would not only address the parking issue in the village but generate revenue.

The site would make room for up to 60 carparks for village business staff, with each one costing $1000 per year, based on current market value - a net revenue of $60,000.

Advertisement

"It may sound excessive but, at the moment, if you get two fines a week parking in the village that's $25.

"So it's actually comparable to getting two fines, which a lot of retailers are prepared to have just for convenience," Mackersey said.

She said clearing the site would be a "relatively easy" thing to do, with alternative options available to house the Scout group.

"A lot of clubs are having to join forces and have shared premises ... the buildings themselves that are on there are past their life and it is a relatively flat site where you could have parking on two levels."

Currently, a lot of people are parking on privately owned sites, which are not intended for this use, and which the owners do not want people parking on, she said.

"I know we do not have parking meters, we don't want parking meters, but people can also not park for unlimited timeframes in the village. We need to keep things moving along."

On top of this, the association suggested transferring the HDC parks works depot from the current Anderson Park location to the council-owned land site of Romanes Dr.

The works depot would co-reside with the proposed recycling station, which would move from its current Martin Pl site to Romanes Dr.

This would free up potentially 40 more car parking spaces at Anderson Park, Mackersey said.

Hastings-Havelock North ward councillor Damon Harvey said while Napier Rd/Bennelong Pl suggestion is a "great idea", he believed there needed to be something larger.

As for the moving the Recycling Station, Harvey said he was concerned that with significant residential development earmarked, it wouldn't be an "ideal site".

"I worry about the glass with the noise from that, and that's why the Martin Pl site works very well."

Mackersey suggested enforcing open hours, with someone paid to monitor this.

Hastings District Council group manager planning and regulatory services John O'Shaughnessy said a plan to demolish or relocate the existing buildings for a carpark had been commissioned.

The cost to do so would be funded from the Havelock North Reserve account, and O'Shaughnessy said there were "higher priorities for these funds than leased parking".

He said the council was unaware of any other suitable sites owned by the council, close to the village centre, that could be used.

"Council are looking at other land-purchasing options like the parking area adjoining Porter Dr associated with the current New World shopping site from this fund, should the opportunity arise.

"This would secure a site much more practical for future parking, with more options and less impact on residents."

Scouts New Zealand upper North Island general manager, Vicki Hawkins the Havelock North Scout Group runs out of a Scout Hall owned by the Scout Association of New Zealand that is located on land leased from Hawkes Bay Council.

Scouts New Zealand holds a lease with the council that started on March 1, 2013 and runs until 2031. The Council has the right to terminate the lease with one year's notice if the Council can find a suitable alternative site.

"The Havelock North Scouts Group has been working alongside the Hawkes Bay Council to make arrangements that meet the requirements of both the Council and the Scouts Group.

She said their priority is to ensure that the Havelock North Scout Group can continue to provide quality youth development to the community.

No decision has yet been made.