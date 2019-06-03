After a day of scattered rain, the temperature dips into the minus figures in some parts of the country tonight before wet and wild weather hits tomorrow.

The temperature is set to dip to -1C in Christchurch tonight, -3C in Ashburton and -2C in Queenstown.

It comes after the country gets a good sprinkling of rain with isolated showers expected this afternoon in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

Minimum temperatures across the country tomorrow. Cold start again for most but not looking as cold as this morning though! ^KL pic.twitter.com/2iq2hj95rm — MetService (@MetService) June 3, 2019

Scattered showers are also expected to stretch from Waikato to Kāpiti, including Taupō, Taumarunui, and Taihape.

Similarly rain is expected in Wairarapa and Wellington, while Gisborne and Hawke's Bay avoid the drizzle with fine but cloudy weather.

A deep low over the north Tasman Sea is expected to move southeast across the North Island tomorrow, bringing rain and strong winds, and snow to the Central Plateau.

A trough should move northeast across the country throughout Thursday and early Friday, followed by strong, cold southwesterlies.

Severe Weather heading for New Zealand this week! The North Island is in store to get Heavy Rain, Strong winds and thunderstorms on Wednesday as another significant system takes aim at the country. The rainfall accumulations show that none of the North Island escapes the rain ^KL pic.twitter.com/TZ55aAXkxG — MetService (@MetService) June 2, 2019

Yesterday, WeatherWatch warned the milder weather would turn bleaker and windier as the week wore on, particularly on Friday.

"The set up this week will again produce heavy snow in the mountains and ranges of both islands, heavy rain [mostly North Island] and windy weather nationwide by late week," WeatherWatch predicted.

Over the next 10 days, there will be variability with where our air comes from, resulting in episodes of active weather. pic.twitter.com/8ihl5McCQk — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 3, 2019

"The windiest weather later this week looks to hug coastal areas but especially central and eastern areas of both islands on Friday.

"There may be a few power cuts but generally winds look below damaging threshold despite being blustery."

Main centre forecasts today

Whangārei

Cloudy periods increasing, chance evening shower. Northwest breezes. High 18C, low 11C

Auckland

Cloudy periods increasing, chance shower from afternoon. Northwesterlies. High 17C, 11C

Hamilton

Becoming cloudy, a few showers. Northwest breezes. High 16C, 8C

Tauranga

Cloudy periods. Chance shower from afternoon. Westerly breezes. High 16C, 10C

Wellington

A fine morning then cloud increasing. Scattered rain from late afternoon as northwesterly turns lighter southerly. High 15C, 9C

Christchurch

Rain developing morning with a southerly change, then clearing afternoon. High 9C, -1C

Dunedin

Early rain, then fine. Southwesterlies, tending westerly evening. High 8C, 3C

Source: MetService