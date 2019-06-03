A high-profile Kiwi sex worker is running for Mayor of Hamilton saying she wants to challenge the "small minded" thinking of the current elected officials.

Lisa Lewis, who rose to fame after streaking during an All Blacks match in 2006, said in a social media post she decided to give local body politics a crack stating current councillors and the mayor were "unfair to the many diverse cultures, religions, choices and conventional communities".

"I feel there is not a range in the position of councillors and mayoralty making bylaw decisions which are not all fair for the diverse cultures and communities of Hamilton with a one way with no side street kind of mentality."

At the top of Lewis' list of campaign promises was an indoor skate park, citing the rise of scootering popularity in New Zealand.

She also advocated for CBD parking, a "dog friendly city" with "poop the scoop" bags attached to rubbish bins in parks, fireworks restrictions and supporting the one-way door policy at central city bars between 2am and 3am.

Lewis launched a Givealittle page on Sunday to raise funds for her campaign.

Lewis first hit headlines when she streaked during an All Blacks match against Ireland in Hamilton in 2006.

After being a stripper, high-priced escort and topless newsreader, Lewis took up boxing in 2016 when she squared up against Mexican-American professional boxer Mia St John at the Trusts Arena.

St John came out on top but Lewis managed to fight her way through four rounds.

Lewis was back in the news last year after posting a selling the XL condom because "there is a shortage in New Zealand".

New Zealand's local body elections take place in October this year.