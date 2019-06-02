The NZ Post Centre near Auckland Airport has been evacuated by emergency services following the discovery of a suspicious package.

A New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene and arrived shortly before 3pm, a police spokeswoman said. The bomb disposal team has now made the package safe, she said.

A cordon is in place on Geoffrey Roberts Rd and Laurence Stevens Drive.

Police were notified of the incident about 2.50pm after Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 2.12pm. Up to 50 NZ Post staff had been removed from the building, a NZ Post spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

A Fenz spokesman said the suspicious package was found at the NZ Post International Mail centre in Laurence Stevens Dr. It is unclear whether the threat was of a bomb or chemical nature.

A cordon was in place around Laurence Stevens Drive near Auckland Airport while the NZ Defence Force's bomb disposal squad dealt with a suspicious package. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fire trucks from Auckland Airport, Mangere and Papatoetoe fire stations are attending the incident, the spokesman said. Police had also been called.

It is still unclear what the object is, he said.

No additional security measures had been put in place at the airport, an Auckland Airport spokeswoman said.