Every part of New Zealand is forecast to be colder than average tonight, with much of the South Island and central North Island reaching below, or near, freezing temperatures.

The following cities are all forecast to reach 0C overnight: Christchurch, Queenstown, Hamilton, Timaru, Wanaka, Blenheim, Taupo, Alexandra, Ashburton and Waiouru.

Auckland will get down to 5C, Tauranga 4, Wellington 7, Nelson 1, Dunedin 6, and Invercargill 6.

Weather Watch NZ reported satellite animation of a "river" of polar air moving east over the country: "Low pressure just south of the lower North Island is tracking east and is pulling that southerly up behind it, so it will move into Wellington on Saturday afternoon then the rest of the eastern North Island overnight tonight/early Sunday."

Advertisement

Wow! Winter well and truly has arrived in New Zealand. Kulwinder Singh captured this stunning footage near Queenstown. @WeatherWatchNZ #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/lEXcxnLo9j — Chris Lynch (@lynchinnz) June 1, 2019

Shortly after 8pm tonight Weather Watch NZ tweeted "heavy showers with hail now returning to Auckland after a quieter few hours".

"The southerly change looks likely to arrive at 6am Sunday when winds turn southerly and the skies dry up for a time."

The cause of the chill is a low pressure system off the east coast of the South Island producing cold southerlies and heavy rain along the South Island.

Up to 50cm of snow has fallen on New Zealand snow fields as the 2019 ski season opened across Mt Ruapehu in the North Island and Cardrona and Mt Hutt in the South Island.

Mt Ruapehu saw 150 skiers on its slopes for its opening day today.

"Today has been exceptional for our Queen's Birthday opening. We don't normally get natural snowfall and are completely dependent on the snow factory," Mt Ruapehu's Whakapapa ski area GM Jono Dean said.

"We have been very lucky that Mother Nature delivered snow overnight to enhance the beginner ski and ride experience for the first day of winter 2019."

RT SnowForecast: Up to 50cm of snow has been reported in New Zealand (upper slopes treblecone). The 2019 season starts there in less than 24 hours with a limited area at MtRuapehu (Whakapapa) and 'snow play' (no skiing yet) CardronaNZ MtHutt, due to ope… pic.twitter.com/d62yrpJoNA — A DnA Affair (@aDnAAffair) May 31, 2019

But snow storms also played havoc with long-weekend travellers across the country's highways today.

MetService issued Road Snowfall Warnings for the Desert Road (SH1) east of Mt Ruapehu and three highways in the Southern Alps: Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73).

MetService meteorologist Raveen Das said the Desert Road was the only one of four highways across the country with Road Snowfall Warnings unlikely to clear overnight.

"The overall trend for this evening is for snow showers to ease, the clearance really happens overnight, so there might be a few snow flurries affecting those roads," Das said.

However, tomorrow some clear sky relief is in store for long-weekend holiday-goers who spent today huddled in their rain, hail and snow-battered baches.

While most of the North Island will awake to showers Sunday, by the afternoon the deep low that caused today's stormy weather will have moved east of the country.

Highways across elevated stretches of New Zealand were closed today as snow fell in Canterbury and the North Island's Desert Road south of Taupo.

Here are your minimum temperatures expected across the main centres tomorrow. Cold start expected for Aotearoa, most notably the South Island which has seen its fair share of cold, wet and windy conditions today. https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^KL pic.twitter.com/2bEk5x2IPP — MetService (@MetService) June 1, 2019

Areas near Christchurch also saw flooding.

Sunday however, Auckland and Tauranga will see highs of 14C, with showers clearing by late morning.

Tiny hail with heavy rain out west again! Loving this wild weather. @WeatherWatchNZ #auckland pic.twitter.com/FWq8FU3q6X — Cecilia (@TOHTOHWINNER) June 1, 2019

Wellington won't be quite so fortunate with a high of 9C and occasional showers, but the gale winds will ease throughout the day.

Hamilton will be 13C and fine. Whangarei will have a high of 15C with morning showers clearing.

MetService meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said this fine weather gradually emerging for the North Island Sunday will continue into Monday.

"We are on an easing trend. Auckland can expect fine spells in the afternoon Sunday with a few showers possible in the late evening," Vuksa said.

"The North Island will be mostly fine with a frosty start over central regions.

"On Monday there will be a ridge, very short-lived, that will bring mostly settled weather to everywhere except the lower South Island, Fiordland, Southland where showers will turn to rain with that next cold front coming on."

High winds affecting the lower North Island are setting in tonight and will last into Sunday, producing big waves in Cook Strait.

NIWA Weather has warned rough surf may impact ferry operations in Cook Strait, highlighting: "The waves will grow even larger off Hawke's Bay with the biggest waves staying offshore."

High winds affecting the lower North Island will produce big waves 🌊 in Cook Strait tonight through to tomorrow (Sunday) & may impact ferry ⛴️ operations - be sure to check ahead.



The waves will grow even larger off Hawke's Bay with the biggest waves staying offshore.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/aCr2Cy3Pvh — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 1, 2019

Much of the South Island is set to reach freezing temperatures overnight, but will awake to clear skies tomorrow.

Christchurch has a forecast high of 9C tomorrow, Queenstown 8C, and Nelson 12C, but all cities will see near 0C temperatures overnight.

Winter has arrived, Oxford Christchurch this morning pic.twitter.com/0ob2aUIQPx — Sue Gestro (@sue_gestro) June 1, 2019

Dunedin will have a high of 10C tomorrow, becoming fine in the morning.

Invercargill will have a high of 10C with a few showers forecast.

"For the South Island most will see a fine start, there will be increasing cloud amounts but nothing special, it should be dry," Vuksa said.

Snow is forecast to return to mountainous regions of New Zealand on Wednesday or Thursday this week.