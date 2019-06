A McDonald's restaurant on Riccarton Road, in Christchurch was in lockdown this evening.

Police confirmed it was called to an event on Riccarton Road, but the lockdown has been lifted.

A spokesperson said it appeared the store was evacuated after someone overheard a conversation about guns.

One customer says the restaurant was evacuated after an alleged gun threat about 5.30pm.

He said a siren was put on after a few minutes and everyone began evacuating the building.