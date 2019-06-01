The mother of a man missing with his four children said she wants her son to walk through the door and tell her off for "making a fuss."

Liani Hita said no one has heard from her son Royce Pickering-Hita or his four children - all aged under 10 - since 3pm yesterday.

Hita said her son was always in contact with her, especially when he had the children with him.

"He doesn't have a phone at the moment but he always finds a way to get in touch and the kids are always in contact with us as well."

"I hope there is some simple explanation and he's just asleep somewhere and walks through the door soon."

The Wainuiomata man and two of his boys called in and had lunch with Hita yesterday and Royce said he was heading home with "no plans" after that.

"He was taking his sister-in-law to a house viewing and then dropping her off and heading home," Hita said.

Hita went over to her son's house later that day and found the lights on and everything left "like someone had just popped out for a minute".

"Everything was left there. He didn't take anything. The only things not there were him, his children and the car."

Hita said it was strange and she contacted police to let them know "something wasn't right".

Hita said Royce was living separately from his partner who was the mother of his children but they were very close and had a good arrangement with the children.

"She is an amazing mum and always knows everything that goes on with her children and they are always in contact with her.

"The longer we haven't heard from him the more stressed we are becoming."

The mother of the children did not want to comment to media but said it wasn't a case of him "taking off with the kids".

Lower Hutt Police had canvassed the area near Pickering-Hita's home and visited neighbours.

Police would like to hear from Pickering-Hita or anyone who knows his whereabouts.

If you have seen Royce since 3pm yesterday, or a white Suzuki Baleno with registration AMT773, please contact Lower Hutt Police on (04) 560 2600.