Some principals are warning of a new wave of inequality after the Government announced plans to scrap school donations for some schools - but not all.

The 2019 Budget included more than $75 million a year to pay $150 per child to schools in deciles 1 to 7 if they agreed not to ask families for donations.

However, this does not apply to schools categorised as being in some of the richest neighbourhoods.

One principal from a decile 9 school in Rotorua told the Herald the change meant they would be missing out on almost $80,000 when they were already struggling to pay their electricity bills.

Advertisement

Lynmore School principal Lorraine Taylor said the Government should have reviewed its decile system before making this announcement.

"The only reason we are classed as decile 9 is because of the relatively expensive properties around us but that doesn't mean we don't have kids from disadvantaged families who can't pay that donation."

Taylor said the primary school asks parents for a donation of $100 for the first child and $75 for siblings which is well below the Government's $150 per pupil.

Of the 650 kids enrolled at the school, only 200 had parents who had paid the donation.

Under the Government scheme they would receive about $97,500 compared to roughly $20,000 which they currently got in donations.

"It's devastating news because it will mean parents will take their kids elsewhere if they know they don't need to pay at schools a couple of deciles lower."

She said Lynmore School was the only school in Rotorua missing out on this funding.

"This is extremely disappointing because there is a big difference between a decile 9 school in Rotorua compared to a decile 10 school in Auckland."

Tauranga's Oropi School principal Andrew King echoed Taylor's comments saying it was creating a new inequality within New Zealand public schools.

Tauranga's Oropi School principal Andrew King says his students are missing out. Photo / Supplied

"It's assuming families who enrol in our school have no social economic disadvantages and that is simply not true."

King said being a rural school came with many extra costs including mileage and paying a fortune for water treatment.

He said in the past eight years their school roll had jumped from 120 to 330 students.

"This has meant a lot of extra costs for added infrastructure."

King said the school asked parents for $85 per student, and about 60 per cent were able to pay that.

Tauranga's Oropi School is a decile 9 school categorised as being in one of the richest neighbourhoods. Photo / Supplied

National's education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye has slammed Labour for "scaling back on another promise" saying there were many holes in the school donations policy.

"While school donations are currently voluntary in New Zealand, Labour promised all schools would be incentivised to end school donations.

"We know there are a lot of parents who thought this would mean no donations, but actually the $150 payment will see a number of schools still choosing to ask for donations."

Kaye said there were a number of upset schools who were tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket.

"The reality is there are many disadvantaged families in schools in decile 7, 8 and 9."

Kaye said National had proposed scrapping the decile system due to huge inequities and discrimination.

"Labour has stalled this proposal, and now you have some schools in higher deciles who are being hit twice, with inequity from the stalled policy and being excluded from the donation payments."