A person is fighting for their life after a crash in the Bay of Plenty where a mini van has rolled into a paddock.

Emergency services were called to the scene accident off Galatea Road in Te Teko in the Bay of Plenty just before 1.30 this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the person was taken to Tauranga Hospital by helicopter and is in a critical condition.

She said no one else was injured from the crash.

Another person is in hospital after a car collided with a train off State Highway 12 in Ruawai, Northland.

Emergency services were called to the accident near Smith Canal Rd at just before 2.30 this morning.

Police say the car went into the ditch and the person was trapped.

"They had moderate injuries and has been taken to Whangarei Hospital by ambulance.

"We have no other details about how the crash happened at this stage."

Yesterday, one person died after a car rolled in the Coromandel and another person has been left with critical injuries.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tairua Road (SH 25), south of Pukepoto, around 12:30pm yesterday.