A 75-year-old man charged with murdering a woman at a Kāpiti retirement village has been found unfit to stand trial.

Edmund Alan Jenkins appeared in the High Court at Wellington today and was remanded as a special patient.

He was accompanied by a nurse who talked him through the proceedings.

Jenkins had been charged with the murder of Otaki woman Edith Roderique, 70, between March 4 and 5 at Coastal Villas retirement village.

Justice Rebecca Ellis was satisfied under the balance of probabilities that Jenkins killed Roderique - but ruled he was unfit to stand trial due to a mental impairment.

Evidence pointed to the killing happening with a knife.

Two psychiatrists gave evidence that found Jenkins was likely suffering from dementia and he had problems with his speech and thinking.

The doctors believed he had acknowledged a death had occurred and that he must have been responsible - but he couldn't understand the implication of it in any meaningful way.

Dr Justin Barry Walsh said there was not an alternative to Jenkins being made a special patient.

"There is an ongoing risk at this stage and a need to carefully assess him and understand what has driven the offending."

Roderique was visiting a friend at Metlifecare Coastal Villas retirement village in Raumati Beach when she was killed.

The much loved 70-year-old mother and grandmother was kind-hearted and would "give someone the shirt of her back", a family member said shortly after her death.