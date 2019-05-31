

A Central Hawke's Bay SPCA inspector is on top of the world, soon to be literally, as the highest fundraiser so far for the SPCA's Jump to the Rescue campaign.

Renee Hickey says she is overwhelmed with the amount of support from people donating to make her skydive, which she has never done before.

On May 5, Hickey was handed a fish-bin full of eight emaciated puppies dumped on the side of Farm Rd.

The tiny puppies owed their survival to the sharp eyes of a passing motorist who spotted a silver vehicle - possibly a Nissan Primera - taking off at speed and caught sight of something on the side of the road, and decided to stop.

Renee Hickey has been involved with the Waipukurau SPCA for 12 years and has worked as an inspector for eight. Photo / Supplied

The state of the pups inspired Hickey to take part in the fundraising jump.

"They were in horrible condition - skinny and covered in fleas," she said at the time.

"The vet who checked them said they were so thin that if they hadn't been found they would not all have survived the night, given how cold it got. The volunteers who dealt with them that day all ended up in tears."

Hickey says the pups were given a worming treatment and were still passing worms five days later.

She has been involved with the Waipukurau SPCA for 12 years and has worked as an inspector for eight.

"It's really overwhelming to see this much support, especially from such a small area like Central Hawke's Bay is just amazing.

"It makes me feel bloody good. The SPCA needs as much money as possible.

"Working for them I've been able to see the struggle they face and what is happening to animals and the help they need."

Hickey is scheduled to be one of the first to jump over Taupo on June 15 at 9am, which she hopes will help get things over and done with.

"Honestly, I can't wait.

"I've always wanted to do one but had no one that wanted to do it with me and so with this I thought it's for a good cause, so let's do it.

"That's the plan, just to get up first and get it over and done, plus if I finish as top fundraiser I get a free video pack so everyone can see."

Hickey is top of the Jump to the Rescue leader board with just over $5000 but said much more is needed and every little bit helps the cause.

Renee Hickey has set up funding page .