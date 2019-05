Motorists should expect delays following a crash on State Highway 22 near Karaka, Auckland.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2pm, between Gellert Rd and Glenbrook Rd, and is reported to be blocking one lane.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the incident was a single-vehicle crash, and they were working to extract one person trapped in the vehicle.

NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to pass the incident with care and expect delays in the area.

