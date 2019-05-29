An elderly woman has died from injuries after being hit by a car in Hamilton.

The accident happened when the woman, 80, was walking on Peachgrove Rd about 4pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital. However, she

died of her injuries in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, people are urging motorists using State Highway 1B, on the eastern outskirts of Hamilton, to exercise patience after a two-car crash has blocked the northbound lane.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said she was unsure how seriously injured those involved were, but they were out of the car. One had suffered a broken arm.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

Shaw said while the crash itself wasn't overly serious, the road was busy and she asked people to avoid the area or be patient.

NZTA tweeted that the crash occurred on SH1B Marshmeadow Rd, near the Vaile Rd intersection. The scene was still being cleared and they also asked people to allow extra time for their travels.