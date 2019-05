A man has been killed in a car crash in South Taranaki early this morning.

At 4am a passerby reported to police that there had been a single-vehicle crash on Waverley Beach Rd, about 44km south of Hawera.

One man in his 50s, who appeared to be the only occupant of the vehicle, was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene of the crash and will be investigating.